Надаль: «В мое расписание входили турниры в Акапулько и Индиан-Уэллсе»

Рафаэль Надаль / фото - tennishead.net

Пятая ракетка мира Рафаэль Надаль поделился планами по участию в турнирах АТР-тура.

Nadal: "I would like to hold the record for most GS titles, but I am not obsessed by it. I don't think 21 will be enough, though."



On his next plans: "I intend to play in Indian Wells. Still not sure about Acapulco."