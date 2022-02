Зверев: «В этот раз со мной на Australian Open не было родителей и девушки»

Александр Зверев / фото - tennishead.net

Третья ракетка мира Александр Зверев рассказал о причине провала на Australian Open.

Alexander #Zverev pretty open on what happened in @AustralianOpen. The German will play the final tomorrow at @OpenSuddeFrance. [THREAD]



"There was too much pressure in Australia, too much talking on the potential of being N.1. It was in my head and I didn’t handle it well." 1/5 pic.twitter.com/DfNHObwdnZ