Медісон Кіз: «Я змушена знятися з Wimbledon через травму»

американська тенісистка Медісон Кіз не виступить на Wimbledon.

This is not what I was hoping to say a few days before @Wimbledon, But unfortunately I have to withdraw due to an abdominal injury.



I'm so disappointed, but my health comes first and my body needs time to get back to 100%.



Lots of love London fans. See you next year pic.twitter.com/Ttm2g680Qa