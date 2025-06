Сіннер – наймолодший гравець, який здобув 19 перемог поспіль на мейджорах з 2008 року

19 - Jannik Sinner is the youngest player to register 19 consecutive Men’s Singles wins in Grand Slam events since Rafael Nadal 2008 (19 wins between Roland Garros 2008 & US Open 2008 QF). Matched. #RolandGarros | @rolandgarros @atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/rh6XjeCOgk