2.34m!!

World Lead ☑️



Sanghyeok Woo 🇰🇷 rose over an equal World Lead (WL) of 2.34m to win the men's High Jump at the Monaco Diamond League!



Jan Stefela 🇨🇿 was 2nd, clearing 2.32m, while JuVaughn Harrison 🇺🇸 jumped 2.27m for 3rd. pic.twitter.com/yFsdchH1yl